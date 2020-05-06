Bundesliga to resume on May 15 after Merkel gives go-ahead

Berlin — The Bundesliga will resume on May 15, the German league confirmed Wednesday, after Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders gave the green light to restart behind closed doors following weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The German Football League (DFL) confirmed the restart date on Wednesday night.

The political blessing makes the German top-flight the first of Europe's five major leagues to return to the field.

“Matches will be allowed under the approved rules,” said Merkel at a press conference in Berlin.

Germany's top politicians approved a plan for the Bundesliga to resume in stadiums without spectators and with players regularly tested.

Permission was granted on condition that strict guidelines are followed — with a hygiene officer appointed to each team — to prevent contagion of the virus.

Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer said the players now had an “enormous responsibility” to be role models and follow the hygiene guidelines.

Representatives from the 36 clubs in the country's top two divisions will finalise details in a videoconference on Thursday.

'Wonderful signal'

“Today's decision is good news for the Bundesliga,” said the league CEO Christian Seifert. “It's a great responsibility for the clubs to implement the medical and organisational guidelines in a disciplined manner.”

Bayern Munich, seeking their eighth consecutive Geman title, were four points clear at the top of the table when play was halted in mid-March.

“It's a good feeling. We are now looking forward to being able to resume playing,” said Bayern chair Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, adding the decision was “an important and wonderful signal for the Bundesliga”.

His opposite number at Borussia Dortmund — the club second in the table behind Bayern — also welcomed the news.

“We are very pleased that people in Germany have behaved so magnificently that the spread of the pandemic has at least been contained,” said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“Only because the population has been incredibly disciplined can we now gradually move on to another form of normality.”

Germany has about 165,000 coronavirus cases and 7,000 deaths, meaning it has so far prevented its hospitals becoming as overburdened as other European countries.

Economic reasons are also driving the decision to allow football to resume.

With 13 of the 36 teams in Germany's top two divisions reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy, the league desperately needs to claim about €300m from TV contracts if the season is completed.

The league has long urged restarting play, which it says is vital for a sector that employs 56,000 people in Germany.

Teams returned to training on April 6 though sessions have followed stringent social distancing rules.

10 cases of coronavirus

The league says its intensive testing plan allows matches to be relaunched with low risk to health.

So far, clubs in the top two divisions have returned 10 positive results for coronavirus from 1,724 tests since training resumed.

Three are from the Cologne club and two from Borussia Moenchengladbach.