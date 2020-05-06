Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says the problem with coaching a big-three team in SA is juggling too many bosses.

Hunt‚ given his record of four league titles and a host of other trophies at Moroka Swallows‚ SuperSport United and Wits‚ is perennially linked to the Bafana Bafana job and to the big three of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns when their head coaching positions open up.

He was asked in a Zoom media conference if‚ given such an opportunity at one of the Premier Soccer League giants in the next few months‚ he would consider taking such a job.

“The problem if you go to the top three clubs is you’re not the boss‚” Hunt said. “I had a meeting with a chairman from one of the top three. And it was a great meeting. He said: ‘I want you to be the coach’. I said: ‘Ja fantastic’.

“I said: ‘Mr Chairman there’s only one problem here — you’ve got four or five bosses. Here I’m the boss’.

“He said: ‘No‚ no‚ that will never work’. I said: ‘I’m the boss. You know‚ I’ve got to bring‚ sell and buy [players]. Obviously [as the owner] you sell‚ but I’ve got to say this one can go and whatever’.

“And obviously it went nowhere; nothing happened.”

With Wits’s majority owners‚ Bidvest‚ having slashed budgets in the 2019-2020 season‚ speculation of a move for Hunt from the team, to whom he brought a first league title in 2016-2017, has grown.

Hunt‚ though‚ asked if he would consider a move from Wits in the near future‚ suggested the timing might not be right‚ though he also admitted the lure of a glamour team is a factor.

“It’s a hypothetical question. If you’re out of a job ... you would jump at something. But right now‚ we are in a good project here [at Wits] and it’s a good club. There’s stability‚” he said.

“Yes the only thing I do miss [at this club] is the glamour‚ the razzmatazz and the supporters. I think that’s frustrating. But that is also a motivating factor. I think football is about timing. So right now‚ no.”

Wits were in sixth place in the Premiership‚ 10 points behind leaders Chiefs but with a game in hand‚ when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 16.