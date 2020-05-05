Football mourns death of Sugar Ray Xulu

Tributes have continued to pour in for AmaZulu legend Cedric “Sugar Ray” Xulu, who died aged 81 in Mariannhill‚ KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Football fans will remember him as one of SA’s finest players.

The Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont is named after him and he played for the SA Black XI in the 1970s.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government led the tributes.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sugar Ray Xulu‚ an AmaZulu legend‚” it said.

“On behalf of KwaZulu-Natal government our condolences go out to his friends and family during this time. Rest in peace legend.”

The Premier Soccer League said it was “saddened” to learn of the death of Xulu‚ a recipient of the Chairman’s Award at the 2019 PSL Awards. The league sent condolences to his family‚ friends and the football fraternity.

Premiership side Golden Arrows also joined in sending their condolences.

“The Abafana Bes’thende family are very saddened to hear of the passing of Cedric ‘Sugar Ray’ Xulu. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. May time heal the sadness that you feel with the loss.”