Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne upbeat over resumption of matches

Manchester — Kevin de Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his club’s European ban will be overturned.

The midfielder is also pleased Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract and says he is not interested in a move.

The 28-year-old, speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, predicted the Premier League season will be concluded, unlike the campaigns in France, the Netherlands and his native Belgium.

“My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks,” he said. “The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give the people something, but it will be played without spectators I think.

“The financial aspect is far too important for the Premier League and if the season is not complete, it will cause serious problems.”

De Bruyne’s Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero said last week he was scared about returning.

“Gosh, I don’t think they are really afraid for themselves, but for their families,” De Bruyne said. “That is the problem for many people. Everyone will be tested once we start playing again.”

De Bruyne had been in excellent form before the suspension.

“When the league resumes, I don’t really see it as an extension of the season. It feels more like the start of a new season,” the Belgian international said. “I have never stood still for so long in my career but I’m not making a big deal out of it. Greater powers are at work and whatever is said and decided, I will agree with.”