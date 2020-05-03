Sport / Soccer

Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne upbeat over resumption of matches

The midfielder is also pleased Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract

03 May 2020 - 17:25 Agency Staff
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN

Manchester — Kevin de Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his club’s European ban will be overturned.

The midfielder is also pleased Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract and says he is not interested in a move.

The 28-year-old, speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, predicted the Premier League season will be concluded, unlike the campaigns in France, the Netherlands and his native Belgium.

“My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks,” he said. “The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give the people something, but it will be played without spectators I think.

“The financial aspect is far too important for the Premier League and if the season is not complete, it will cause serious problems.”

De Bruyne’s Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero said last week he was scared about returning.

“Gosh, I don’t think they are really afraid for themselves, but for their families,” De Bruyne said. “That is the problem for many people. Everyone will be tested once we start playing again.”

De Bruyne had been in excellent form before the suspension.

“When the league resumes, I don’t really see it as an extension of the season. It feels more like the start of a new season,” the Belgian international said. “I have never stood still for so long in my career but I’m not making a big deal out of it. Greater powers are at work and whatever is said and decided, I will agree with.”

On Manchester City’s ban from European club competition for the next two years due to breaches of financial fair play regulations, he said: “The club is appealing and have told us they are almost 100% sure that they are right. I trust the club.”

Martinez staying on as coach of top-ranked Belgium was a logical move after the European Championship was postponed to  2021, De Bruyne added. “Maybe he would have gone off and done something different if the European Championship was played this year, but we have a project, which is far from complete. Stopping now would be weird.”

As to his own future, De Bruyne is very content at City.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world; I play in England, in my view the best competition, and I like that,” he said. “It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that.” 

Reuters

Liverpool deserve the English Premier League title, says former coach

Gerard Houllier thinks Premier League crown should be awarded to Jurgen Klopp’s team
Sport
2 hours ago

Bundesliga hopes to restart in May

German government to decide next week on a potential resumption of sports activities
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Liverpool deserve the English Premier League ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard in the pound seats
Sport / Rugby
3.
DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan
Sport / Soccer
4.
Standard Bank says CSA’s governance simply wasn’t ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
The spit, cough and splutter of rugby will delay ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Will Liverpool be ‘robbed’ of title?

Sport / Soccer

SA rugby teams should study German blueprint before play can resume

Sport / Rugby

Learn skills outside football, Gary Neville urges players

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.