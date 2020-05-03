Sport / Soccer

Liverpool deserve the English Premier League title, says former coach

03 May 2020 - 17:04 Julien Pretot
Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15
Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15

Paris — Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes his old club should be awarded the English Premier League title even if the season is not completed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top with nine games left to play in the Premier League, which has been on hold since March 9 as the novel coronavirus spreads across the globe.

According to Houllier, who led Liverpool to FA Cup and Uefa Cup glory in 2001 during his six-year spell at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s team would be deserved champions.

Asked if they should be awarded their first top-flight title since 1990, the former France coach told TalkSport: “Yes. That’s what they did in France. They gave it to Paris St Germain. They had a 12-point lead and I think Liverpool needed just two games to win the title.

“If there was a difference of maybe two or three points then you could argue it takes some chances away from teams behind but 25 points there is no way they wouldn’t be champions. They deserve it.”

Houllier, now an adviser to Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas, added that the Premier League should follow the government’s lead on whether to resume.

“I think they should follow the government’s rules. If the government decides we stop then we have to abide by that,” he said. “Second, maybe wait a little bit because we don’t know what it’s going to be like in a fortnight or in three weeks’ time.”

Reuters

Freezing promotion and relegation will help clubs survive, says Comitis

PSL should consider drastic action to mitigate fallout of pandemic, Cape Town City owner says
Sport
4 days ago

DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan

Party cites a leaked letter in its call for an investigation of the organisation's president
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs legend advises players to invest in studying

Former left-back Ntsie Maphike recalls pouring over his books in the morning and training in the afternoon
Sport
5 days ago

Will Liverpool be ‘robbed’ of title?

Stakeholders mull restarting the Premier League as clubs are keen to finish the season
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Liverpool deserve the English Premier League ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard in the pound seats
Sport / Rugby
3.
DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan
Sport / Soccer
4.
Standard Bank says CSA’s governance simply wasn’t ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
The spit, cough and splutter of rugby will delay ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Dylan Kerr’s amazing football journey

Sport / Soccer

No clubs can be relegated, says Brighton boss Tony Bloom

Sport / Soccer

Bruno Fernandes wants United to sign ‘hungry’ players

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.