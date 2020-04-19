Sport / Soccer

Record breaker Rooney says he wasn’t a natural goalscorer

Striker Wayne Rooney attributes his records to his lengthy runs at Manchester United and England

19 April 2020 - 18:04 Agency Staff
England's Wayne Rooney reacts a 2010 World Cup match. Picture: REUTERS
England's Wayne Rooney reacts a 2010 World Cup match. Picture: REUTERS

London — Wayne Rooney is Manchester United’s and England’s record goalscorer but still believes he should have found the net more often, even though he was not a natural finisher.

Rooney, a teenage sensation at Everton, joined United in 2004 and went on to score 253 goals in 559 appearances during a 13-year spell for the Old Trafford club that saw the Red Devils pile up the trophies.

Rooney surpassed 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton as United’s leading scorer, just as he did for England with 53 goals from 120 caps.

Despite those figures Rooney, writing in his Sunday Times column, insisted: “I’m going to be honest — and this might surprise you — but I’m not a natural goalscorer.”

The 34-year-old, now a player-coach at second-tier Derby County, added: “I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy; I never looked at myself that way.

“I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that — yet there have been better No 9s than me.

“How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time,” Rooney explained. “I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records — and looking back I should have scored more.”

Rooney backed Harry Kane to break his England record, though he would like the Tottenham Hotspur striker “to stay high as that No 9” after seeing him drop deeper in during the past two seasons.

“I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me,” Rooney said.

“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years [for Rooney to break his England record] — I hope it’s not so long for me.

“The United record might last longer simply because players don’t stay at clubs as long as they used to.

“Mind you, if [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo came to Old Trafford for a swansong they’d probably break it in three or four years.” 

AFP

A pity if Ajax Amsterdam quit Cape Town project — Booth

Dutch club has left its footprint on SA football, says former Bafana Bafana defender
Sport
3 days ago

Pienaar delighted at Steyn’s return

X-factor utility back brings his talent and experience to the Cheetahs
Sport
3 days ago

Bruno Fernandes wants United to sign ‘hungry’ players

Playmaker who joined the Manchester team from Sporting Lisbon would like to win every title in sight
Sport
3 days ago

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after Covid-19 scare

Belgium international the only player in Chinese Super League to contract coronavirus
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Suspended Sascoc president hits at minister ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
This day in history ... Gunners fall in Valencia ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
FNB Stadium battling to stay afloat
Sport
4.
SA in line for help from World Rugby’s $100m ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
A pity if Ajax Amsterdam quit Cape Town project — ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

FNB Stadium battling to stay afloat

Sport

German stadiums could be empty for 18 months

Sport / Soccer

Lack of support from Sundowns fans irks Anele Ngcongca

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.