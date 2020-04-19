No clubs can be relegated, says Brighton boss Tony Bloom

London — There is unlikely to be any relegation from the English Premier League if the season ends with no more play possible because of the coronavirus outbreak, Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom says.

Premier League clubs met on Friday to discuss possible models for finishing the season but all options remained hypothetical after the UK government extended lockdown restrictions for another three weeks.

Brighton were two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches left when the league was brought to a halt on March 13.

If the season ended with no more play possible, Liverpool would claim the title and Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth would be in line for the drop.

Relegation means a financial hit somewhere in the region of £80m and Bloom thought it unlikely that the required 70% of clubs would vote to send the three teams down.