Sport / Soccer

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after Covid-19 scare

14 April 2020 - 16:43 Agency Staff
Marouane Fellaini, right. Picture: REUTERS
Marouane Fellaini, right. Picture: REUTERS

Shanghai — Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus, his club said.

The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL), will spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

The Belgium international said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China, but assured fans that he was feeling fine.

While in hospital in the city of Jinan, Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room.

“Fellaini was assessed and deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today,” Shandong said in a statement.

Fellaini’s positive test dealt a blow to the CSL’s hopes of starting the season any time soon, after its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong from Manchester United in February 2019 for a reported €7.2m. He enjoyed a productive first season in China, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches and providing five assists.

AFP

German stadiums could be empty for 18 months

Football league to consider whether games can resume in May behind closed doors
Sport
5 hours ago

Lack of support from Sundowns fans irks Anele Ngcongca

South Africans like the flashy players more than the hard workers, says defender
Sport
1 day ago

A month makes all the difference in European football

Nobody knows when sport can restart behind closed doors, let alone before paying crowds
Sport
1 day ago

European clubs nervously eye Bundesliga players’ return to training

Coaches mull whether teams will have an advantage over those confined for longer
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Midfielder Ivan Rakitic demands respect from ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
This day in history ... tennis great Bjorn Borg ...
Sport
3.
Investec Derby postponed, but another venue will ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Cancellation of the Tour de France would be a ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lack of support from Sundowns fans irks Anele ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Qatar World Cup rocked by bribe claims

Sport / Soccer

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic demands respect from Barcelona

Sport / Soccer

Scrap the season and start over, says Man United’s Luke Shaw

Sport / Soccer

Signs global football competitions could be completed

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.