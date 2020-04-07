Sport / Soccer

Spurs urged to follow Liverpool and drop furloughs of staff

Supporters say club’s claims from UK government scheme for furloughed staff’s wages harm its reputation

07 April 2020 - 16:40 Rohith Nair
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur scores an own goal as Hugo Lloris attempts to save during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, March 31 2019. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/ GETTY IMAGES
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur scores an own goal as Hugo Lloris attempts to save during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, March 31 2019. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/ GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Tottenham Hotspur’s fans have called on the club to follow Liverpool’s move and reverse its decision to make use of a government scheme to pay furloughed staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 nonplaying staff in April and May to protect jobs, and chairman Daniel Levy said on March 31 that the club plans to use the government’s furlough scheme where appropriate.

Liverpool reversed its decision to furlough some nonplaying staff, and club CEO Peter Moore apologised to fans on Monday after facing sharp criticism from the government as well as supporters.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust said the Premier League club’s decision to use the government scheme, where employers can claim for 80% of furloughed staff’s monthly wages up to £2,500 per month, is harming its reputation.

“We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial — pause and rethink,” it said on Twitter. “We are now saying it clearly and in public — do not further damage the club’s reputation, listen to your fans.”

Levy said in his March 31 statement that the club would continue to review its position. The north London club — the eighth-largest in the world by revenue according to a Deloitte survey — saw its revenue rise by £80m in 2019, when it posted a profit of £68.6m after tax.

Premier League players and managers have been criticised for not taking pay cuts during the league’s suspension while many staff who earn a fraction of the players’ wages are furloughed.

Professional football in England has been suspended until April 30. The Premier League said last week the season will only resume when the situation stabilises. 

Reuters

Spurs star Son returns to South Korea for ‘personal reasons’

Britain is on lockdown due to the coronavirus threat
Sport
1 week ago

Difficult road ahead for injury-hit Spurs, says Jose Mourinho

Manager says his team will struggle to qualify for Champions League next season
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Cycling ace Mark Cavendish talks about his battle ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bafana face three games in a week
Sport / Soccer
3.
Fast bowler Dane Paterson aims to play English ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Signs global football competitions could be ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coronavirus brings trouble for F1
Sport

Related Articles

Qatar World Cup rocked by bribe claims

Sport / Soccer

European clubs nervously eye Bundesliga players’ return to training

Sport / Soccer

Signs global football competitions could be completed

Sport / Soccer

Scrap the season and start over, says Man United’s Luke Shaw

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.