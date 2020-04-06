Sport / Soccer

Soccer transfers, contracts in no-man’s land

06 April 2020 - 14:04 Nick Said
The logo of Fifa is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, in this September 26 2017. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
The logo of Fifa is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, in this September 26 2017. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Player intermediary Glyn Binkin says uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic will inevitably make club bosses more cautious when negotiating transfers and extensions on contracts in the coming months.

For the moment it is mostly business as usual, he said, but the longer the pandemic goes on‚ the greater the uncertainty‚ and that could result in a change of tack from teams as the financial reality sinks in.

“It is challenging because we are not sure what the situation will be‚ especially when it comes to finishing this season and the repercussions of that‚” Binkin said.

“The Belgian league has cancelled their season‚ and when leagues around the world start to do that‚ you know it cannot be business as usual.

“There have been negotiations about players coming out of contracts‚ but we must also understand that at the moment people have other priorities in their lives‚ they have families‚ friends and communities that they look after‚ so football can take second place.”

Binkin knows that the uncertainty around the local game will have a greater adverse effect the longer it goes on‚ but with the situation out of anybody’s control until lockdowns are lifted at the appropriate time‚ it makes trying to plan for next season difficult.

“The whole landscape might change as clubs become challenged with finances. Perhaps it means they will rely on smaller squads‚ or promote youth players instead of getting new players in.

“While we don’t know what the next three or six months will look like‚ it is hard to say and hard to plan for.”

Binkin has backed the Fifa plan to extend player contracts beyond June 30 if the season is not completed‚ pinning them instead to the end of the campaign‚ whenever that may be.

“The most natural thing is to extend the contracts for as long as the season runs. It would be unprecedented for a player to move clubs when there are eight or nine games left in the season.

“That would be difficult for the players‚ the coaches and the clubs‚ because the planning you do for the season is based on the players you know you have available. I think the Fifa plan is the correct one and the only sensible solution.”

Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring coronavirus rules

The pair’s ‘irresponsible behaviour’ included escaping from isolation in a hospital
Sport
21 hours ago

Wayne Rooney criticises targeting of Premier League players over pay

Former England captain says footballers are easy targets in coronavirus pay-cuts row
Sport
21 hours ago

Horse racing in Australia and Asia keep up the pace

Punters can still enjoy a flutter, but only online from home
Sport
21 hours ago

Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian economy

Kevin Pietersen says all players are desperate to play in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, which could take place behind closed doors
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
Bangalore is burdened by title pressure, says ...
Sport
2.
This day in history ... Cantona and Messi strike ...
Sport
3.
Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Wayne Rooney criticises targeting of Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital due to ‘persistent coronavirus symptoms’

World / Europe

Lockdown: Latest coronavirus numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases up 80 to 1,585, Eastern Cape up to 25

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.