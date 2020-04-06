Sport / Soccer

Scrap the season and start over, says Man United’s Luke Shaw

06 April 2020 - 15:59 Rohith Nair
Luke Shaw. Picture: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Luke Shaw. Picture: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Manchester — The 2019-20 Premier League season must be scrapped and declared null and void if it cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says.

The Premier League confirmed last week that the season, originally suspended until April 30, will not resume at the beginning of May and will return when the situation stabilises.

League leaders Liverpool needed six points to seal the title while European spots and relegation candidates were still unclear with nine games to go, raising questions about how they would be decided if the season does not resume.

“Scrap it and start again,” Shaw said during the Combat Corona fundraiser for Unicef, a Fifa 20 competition that was streamed on Twitch. “If we can’t carry it on, it’s got to be void.”

Shaw was part of the event — that also involved Gareth Bale, Paulo Dybala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek — which raised about £17,000 through online donations.

Premier League clubs have mulled finishing the season by playing games without spectators in attendance, but Shaw said that was not a view he endorsed as fans filling up stadiums was crucial.

“Fans are so important. You realise it even more [now],” Shaw, 24, said. “I think the sport is for fans really. If you don’t have fans, and you don’t play in front of fans, it just doesn’t feel right.

“Especially on match day, the fans are always amazing and always help the team. Whether it’s home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they’re always there with us.”

United were three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea before the season was suspended.

Reuters

Wayne Rooney criticises targeting of Premier League players over pay

Former England captain says footballers are easy targets in coronavirus pay-cuts row
Sport
21 hours ago

UAE fire their national coach without a game being played

Football authorities searching for a new technical team to take charge of national side
Sport
5 hours ago

Bafana face three games in a week

Fifa plans to get international calendar of matches back on track before the end of the year
Sport
5 hours ago

Soccer transfers, contracts in no-man’s land

Uncertainty grows as pandemic continues to play havoc with planning in football
Sport
5 hours ago

Coronavirus brings football to a crossroads

The economy is going to change, and it will take the sport with it
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Bangalore is burdened by title pressure, says ...
Sport
2.
This day in history ... Cantona and Messi strike ...
Sport
3.
Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Wayne Rooney criticises targeting of Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring coronavirus rules

Sport / Rugby

Computer-generated Grand National goes down a treat

Sport / Other Sport

Jockeys hope for financial assistance from sport department

Sport / Other Sport

Cycling ace Mark Cavendish talks about his battle with depression

Sport / Other Sport

Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian economy

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.