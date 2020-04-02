Kaizer Chiefs’ technical team are using internet video communication platforms not just to keep the league leaders on a mental high but to do detailed tactical analysis‚ in an attempt to ensure Amakhosi come back on a high and clinch the Premiership title.

As with football leagues around the world, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amakhosi’s head of sports science, Jarred Marsh, said that apart from the programme the players have been put on to maintain fitness levels‚ there are also tactical sessions and detailed video analysis to be studied.

“Most teams who have a bit of momentum and have a cessation in the league generally do have a bit of a rough start getting back‚” Marsh said.

“What we need to focus on is we’ve got a team of guys who know how to win. We started off the season strong and we’ve been able to maintain that lead.

“I think the technical team have done a really good job motivating the players. We’ve put programmes in place now — video sessions working remotely‚ tactical analysis working on our strengths and weaknesses — to make sure that when we do restart the season the players are able to pick up where we left off and get the required points to lift the title.”

Marsh said the speed of the implementation of the government’s national lockdown had made it difficult for Chiefs to distribute the ideal equipment to the players for home training.

“We battled to try to get things off the ground on a larger scale. That’s why we gave the guys basic things such as power bands and mats as quickly as we could‚” he said.

“We had a few days before lockdown where the guys were at home. We decided to send them home as a preventive measure.

“A few of the guys who were on rehab programmes are continuing those to make sure they are up and running when we do get back to the training field.

“Twice a week we do our Zoom sessions. There are three groups to make it a bit more manageable. I take one group. Tinus van Rensburg‚ also one of our first team sports scientists‚ takes another group. Lee Baxter takes the goalkeepers and some of the defenders.

“We can watch what they are doing and make sure they’re doing them correctly.”

Marsh said the team training sessions on Zoom help maintain the social aspect for players used to attending daily training sessions.

Chiefs’ fitness sessions incorporate body weight work‚ core work‚ band work and yoga. Players have targets to fulfil within the confines and dimensions of their home environments.