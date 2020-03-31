Sport / Soccer

Steve Komphela implores citizens to look after each other

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach uses his EQ as he takes to social media like never before while on lockdown

31 March 2020 - 16:09 Mark Gleeson and Nick Said
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela, Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLI IMAGES
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela, Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLI IMAGES

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has joined Pitso Mosimane in imploring SA to stay indoors and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Komphela has taken to Twitter to join the appeal with a message to the camera‚ sporting stylish glasses and a grey goatee.

“Let’s exercise restraint and try and look after others‚” he said.

“It’s going to be a testing period where the space is small and narrow‚” he said of being confined at home for the 21-day lockdown.

“Try to be the energy you want to see from others. Be like a thermostat and inject in others the energy you want to see prevail around you.

“Above all‚ avoid words like: ‘you always do this’ and ‘I don’t know why this’. No‚ no ... try be calm.

“Remember how you want to be made to feel is how you have to make others to feel.

“It’s going to be trying times. Let’s try and be more cautious. God bless you‚” he said.

Komphela has been prolifically posting on Twitter over the past days‚ taking to social media like never before while cloistered at home and riding out the pandemic.

Mosimane earlier made an impassioned plea to South Africans to do their part in the fight against the virus.

He thanked brave personnel who are on the front line of the battle and added that South Africans should help by sticking to the lockdown guidelines set out by the government.

“On behalf of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ we would like to thank everybody on the front line — the police‚ nurses‚ doctors and the public volunteers — who are really serving us to save our lives‚” Mosimane said.

“Let’s make those people’s jobs easier by washing our hands regularly‚ sanitising‚ respecting social distancing and staying at home.”

