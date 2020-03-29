Sport / Soccer

Turkey’s World Cup hero tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has also tested positive for the virus

29 March 2020 - 22:24 Agency Staff
Rustu Recber. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/PAUL THOMAS
Rustu Recber. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/PAUL THOMAS

Ankara — Former Turkish national team and former Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife says.

Recber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, anchoring his team to the semifinals and ultimately third place, their greatest  performance in the tournament.

The powerfully built and pony-tailed goalkeeper was easily recognisable at the World Cup due to the black, anti-reflection product he smeared beneath his eyes like some NFL players.

“Rustu is in hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis,” Isil Recber said on Instagram late on Saturday. “We are in a state of shock after the symptoms developed rapidly while everything was normal. These are critical times and it’s very difficult.”

She added that she, as well as their son and daughter, had tested negative for the virus.

The goalkeeper, now 46, enjoyed a brief spell at Barcelona in 2003 after starring in the World Cup a year earlier when Turkey beat co-hosts South Korea 3-2 in the third-place playoff.

He also played for Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas in football-mad Turkey before retiring in 2012.

Last week Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said he also tested positive for the virus.

Turkey has officially recorded 7,402 cases of the new coronavirus while 108 people died by Saturday, according to the health minister.

AFP

Tennis foot soldiers struggle in time of virus

Lower-ranked players say they should be helped financially by tennis organisations
Sport
5 hours ago

Italy may extend its coronavirus sports ban to end of April

Italian sports minister says restarting competitions earlier is unrealistic
Sport
6 hours ago

British boxer Anthony Yarde’s father succumbs to coronavirus

World title contender says his father had been fit with no health issues
Sport
6 hours ago

England cricketers take a hit in the pocket amid coronavirus pandemic

Board appeals to players to ‘see the bigger picture’ with tours cancelled in May and possibly beyond
Sport
6 hours ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: Staying at home would have been easier with sport

Sport is our out from the hardness of the survival of life. And we miss it intensely
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Rondebosch Golf Club at centre of land dispute: ...
Sport
2.
England cricketers take a hit in the pocket amid ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Thousands of questions, extra costs for postponed ...
Sport
4.
Bulls rope in Jake White as director of rugby
Sport
5.
Steve Smith can now captain Australia again, but ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

British boxer Anthony Yarde’s father succumbs to coronavirus

Sport

Italy may extend its coronavirus sports ban to end of April

Sport

KEVIN McCALLUM: Staying at home would have been easier with sport

Opinion / Columnists

Thousands of questions, extra costs for postponed Games

Sport

Tennis foot soldiers struggle in time of virus

Sport / Other Sport

Balcony marathon couple want to create a global event

Sport / Other Sport

Bok captain urges people to adhere to lockdown rules

Sport / Rugby

England cricketers take a hit in the pocket amid coronavirus pandemic

Sport / Cricket

Baxter cools his heels in Sweden as coronavirus KOs planned Chinese adventure

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.