Turkey’s World Cup hero tests positive for coronavirus

Ankara — Former Turkish national team and former Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife says.

Recber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, anchoring his team to the semifinals and ultimately third place, their greatest performance in the tournament.

The powerfully built and pony-tailed goalkeeper was easily recognisable at the World Cup due to the black, anti-reflection product he smeared beneath his eyes like some NFL players.

“Rustu is in hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis,” Isil Recber said on Instagram late on Saturday. “We are in a state of shock after the symptoms developed rapidly while everything was normal. These are critical times and it’s very difficult.”

She added that she, as well as their son and daughter, had tested negative for the virus.