Sport / Soccer

PSL hangs onto hope that season can be completed

24 March 2020 - 15:42 Marc Strydom
Picture: UNSPLASH/DAN GOLD
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) offices will be closed throughout the 21-day lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the league is still hoping to complete the 2019-20 season by June 30.

Ramaphosa announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said on Tuesday that despite the league’s fixtures on its official website showing all matches in the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship postponed until May‚ the league is not indefinitely suspended.

“I can’t say that the league is postponed indefinitely,” Madlala said.

“Our intention is still to try to finish the current league season by the end of June. In terms of the lockdown, all matches are called off until April 16. After that we will be following what the president says. So from the 16th‚ if there is a further lockdown we continue to be closed.

“If the president lifts the lockdown after the 21 days, then we will meet to investigate whether it is possible to continue playing.”

