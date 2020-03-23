SA international Dino Ndlovu has voiced his satisfaction with the way China has managed to contain the coronavirus after arriving back at his Hangzhou-based club at the weekend.

Ndlovu told Business Day from his Hangzhou home that life is slowly returning to normal in China to such an extent that he is to start training with his team on April 3.

Ndlovu flew out of Johannesburg on Friday to link up with his Zhejiang Greentown FC teammates as Chinese clubs make their way home for the resumption of the Chinese leagues. The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was immediately put through routine screenings on arrival as part of quarantine policies designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’ve arrived safely and I’m on a 14-day quarantine period‚” Ndlovu said. “My trip was OK but a bit frightening because when I arrived in Shenzhen my initial connecting flight was cancelled as I had to do tests.”

Chinese teams fled the country at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in January and February but are now making their way back. The novel coronavirus‚ which has brought world sport to a standstill‚ was first diagnosed in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Ndlovu said China appears to be winning the fight against the spread of the virus. “I’ll be able to leave my house and start training with my team on April 3‚” said Ndlovu.

Chinese authorities reported on Monday there had been no new indigenous cases of Covid-19 in the country‚ though there were 39 new imported cases.

Ndlovu has made eight Bafana Bafana appearances and scored one goal.