Sport / Soccer

Arsenal cancel training despite players completing their 14-day quarantine

Gunners and Manchester United to continue paying their casual staff even if games are called off

23 March 2020 - 15:49 Rohith Nair
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta. Picture: AFP/GLYN KIRK
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta. Picture: AFP/GLYN KIRK

London — Arsenal have told their players, who were to resume training on Tuesday, to stay at home even though they completed their 14-day isolation period after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arteta’s positive test forced the team to go into self-isolation, while the Premier League has suspended the football season until April 30.

“As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time,” Arsenal said in a statement on Monday.

“Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home.”

Arsenal also said they would continue paying match day and nonmatch day casual workers until April 30 despite the suspension.

Manchester United announced last week that they would keep paying casual staff even if the season’s remaining games were cancelled or played in empty stadiums.

“These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers,” said Arsenal MD Vinai Venkatesham. “This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty.”

Football Association (FA) rules say the season should end by June 1, but the FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game bodies, have with players’ and managers’ associations, agreed to extend the formal end-date for the 2019/2020 season.

Reuters

This season is finished, says Italian football club boss Massimo Cellino

Brescia president backs Italy’s prime minister in extending all bans and closures in country
Sport
20 hours ago

Football in the dark as transfers grind to a halt amid Covid-19

Clubs across Europe’s top five leagues will lose as  much as €4bn in lost revenue if the season is cancelled
Sport
21 hours ago

Fitness, focus, frustration: Life in lockdown for Europe’s footballers

The go-ahead to train and play could come suddenly and the players will have to be ready
Sport
20 hours ago

Marouane Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

Former Manchester United player is feeling fine but joins list of high-profile names in football to be infected
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Liverpool offer stewards to supermarkets amid ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
This season is finished, says Italian football ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Fitness, focus, frustration: Life in lockdown for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Marouane Fellaini is first coronavirus case in ...
Sport
5.
New Zealand rugby hopes for overseas teams in ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.