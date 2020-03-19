Danny Jordaan said the coronavirus is “like a plane taking off”‚ and which “has to be stopped on the ground”‚ explaining the SA Football Association’s (Safa) suspension of all football.

Safa president Jordaan on Wednesday announced a suspension of football until April 4‚ at which stage a further assessment will be made.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors on Thursday were deliberating their next move‚ including the possibility of closed-doors matches.

Mother body Safa has made clear the suspension applies to all football. But the PSL and Safa have often not seen eye to eye.

The PSL board was being briefed by government officials‚ including deputy minister of health Joe Phaahla.

Safa and Jordaan on Wednesday‚ though‚ made clear that the international precedent had shown matches played without fans had not been effective in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s like a plane taking off‚ this virus‚” Jordaan said. “It goes slowly when the plane is on the ground‚ and then it takes to the air‚ and then it skyrockets. And if it’s at a height it may be out of control.

“So we have to stop that plane on the ground. Before it takes off. Otherwise we’ll be in trouble. As far as the broadcasting and commercial partners‚ we will meet with them and explain that we have to put the health of the players first.”

Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya said the association has a responsibility to play its part in stopping the spread of coronavirus‚ given SA’s high number of immunodeficient people‚ high living density and the potential for the health system to collapse.