Mosimane sweating over fitness of Jali and Zwane ahead of Pirates clash

Pitso Mosimane hopes to have influential midfielders Andile Jali and Themba Zwane back to full fitness for Mamelodi Sundowns’ big Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

Zwane and Jali were left out of Downs’ 1-0 extra-time Nedbank Cup victory over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday due to hamstring injuries.

That Mosimane, who is usually loath to rotate, made four changes from their 1-0 midweek league win away to Stellenbosch FC suggests he has been juggling his players in anticipation of the match against Pirates.

Second-placed Downs need all three points against Pirates to put pressure on log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Mosimane’s attempt to portray important midfielders Jali and Zwane as doubtful, does also have a hint of gamesmanship to it.