Sport / Soccer

Bafana is taking steps to keep Covid-19 at bay

Team doctor is ensuring that precautions are taken to keep the team safe and intact during their travels

12 March 2020 - 15:45 Marc Strydom
South African Team doctor Thulani Ngwenya attening to Botswana's LuckyMakaba after she was injred during the judo competition on day 1 of the 2016 Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games on December 10, 2016 in Luanda, Angola. Picture: WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN
South African Team doctor Thulani Ngwenya attening to Botswana's LuckyMakaba after she was injred during the judo competition on day 1 of the 2016 Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games on December 10, 2016 in Luanda, Angola. Picture: WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN

Bafana Bafana are taking precautions to avoid any threat from the global coronavirus pandemic as they travel to their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in March, including the use of a direct charter flight.

National team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has taken precautions regarding the four foreign-based players arriving in camp‚ including two from France, where there have been more than 2‚200 cases of Covid-19 and close to 50 deaths.

Bafana assemble on March 22 and play the first of their back-to-back Cameroon 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome at FNB Stadium on March 27. They travel to Sao Tome on March 28 on a five-hour charter flight from Johannesburg‚ to begin preparations for the second game on March 31.

“The issue now around the world is corona. As Safa [the SA Football Association] we are taking this issue very seriously‚” Ngwenya said.

“That is also why we have organised a charter flight. We are minimising the risk. We did not want to go and connect‚ because we could increase the risk of coronavirus.

“We are governed by the World Health Organisation and the department of health in SA.”

Ngwenya said some precautions will be taken to monitor Bafana’s four foreign-based players: Thulani Serero of Al Jazira in Saudi Arabia‚ Percy Tau of Club Brugges in Belgium and the France-based duo of Lebogang Phiri of Guingamp and Lebogang Mothiba of Strasbourg. Negotiations were under way for the players not to be put into self-quarantine on arrival in SA.

Thus far there have been 314 cases of coronavirus in Belgium and three deaths‚ and 21 cases with no deaths in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve been in communication with their clubs’ medical staff in France and at the moment we are good‚” the doctor said of Phiri and Mothiba.

“They will fly business class‚ rather than economy. The players in France and Saudi Arabia have a direct flight.

“Their club team doctors promised that from where they stay to the airport they are going to make sure that everything is fine. We are going to receive them at the airport.

“Because it’s France‚ and they [airport officials] might want to quarantine them ... But we are negotiating for them to be released as quickly as possible.

“When they release them‚ we’ll still have them monitored very closely. We can’t completely remove the risk. But we need the players.”

