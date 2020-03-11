De Sa said he felt in-form goalkeepers who have been playing regularly should be the No 1 and 2 selections in Ntseki’s squad.

“I agree that Ronwen is obviously the guy who has shown the most consistency and held his place‚” said De Sa‚ a Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns keeper in his playing career.

“I wouldn’t rule out Wayne Sandilands. I think his move to Orlando Pirates was a good one. He’s shown he can withstand the pressure of a big club.

“We talk about ‘Itu’‚ ‘Itu’, — but there’s got to be a time where you turn the page.

“I fully agree on playing the guys who are in-form and playing. I always say your top two should be seniors and your third choice‚ if possible‚ should be the under-23 keeper.”

By that reasoning‚ De Sa said‚ his three keepers would be Williams‚ and then either Sandilands or Keet as the second choice; and‚ even though he has played just three games for Bloemfontein Celtic this season‚ SA U-23 keeper Mondli Mpoto would be the third choice.

Keet has played just eight league and cup games for Leuven since his transfer there from Bidvest Wits in July 2019‚ which would seem to promote Sandilands for a recall.

Pirates’ in-form keeper was kept out of former Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s Egypt 2019 squad by Bvuma’s surprise selection.

Bafana have begun with a 2-0 away loss against Ghana and 1-0 home win against Sudan to sit in second place in Group C to the Black Stars in the qualifiers for Cameroon 2021.