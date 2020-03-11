Owen Da Gama plots Sundowns downfall in back-to-back matches

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama will resist the temptation to prioritise one game over the other when his charges face Mamelodi Sundowns in back-to-back clashes in the next few days.

The Lions of the North play the Brazilians in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at Makhulong Stadium this weekend, and the teams face off again in the Premiership on March 21.

Da Gama insisted that he would field his strongest available team for both games.

“You can’t reserve players. This thing has happened so many times in the past where teams tried to save players for the next game and ended up losing both‚” he said.

“We are going all out for the game this weekend and we will start thinking about the next game after this one.

“The league is just as important as the Nedbank Cup and we have to make sure the boys stay focused and understand that every match is important.

“We will just have to take it one game at a time‚ that’s the best way to approach the remainder of the season.”

Da Gama said he would rely on senior players such as Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Musa Nyatama to get the best out of the players in the remaining matches of the campaign.

“The experience and football brains of Yeye [Letsholonyane] and Musa is unbelievable. There is no doubt they have added much to the growth of the team.

“All the players are learning from their leadership because they behave themselves and are humble.

“It has just been a blessing to have them here at Highlands Park. Hopefully, we can have them for a long time.”

Asked if Letsholonyane and Nyatama would have a big role to play on Saturday‚ Da Gama was guarded.

“We will be careful how we approach the game. We normally start with a more defensive type of approach, and then unleash them [Letsholonyane and Nyatama] at the later stages.

“It has worked for us, but sometimes when we try to unleash them the game situation is tough and you have to play a more defensive game to get the result.

“If they get an opportunity‚ it will be a chance to show what they can do. I have never doubted them. The hunger is there. They show it at training.”