Sport / Soccer

Difficult road ahead for injury-hit Spurs, says Jose Mourinho

11 March 2020 - 15:31 Agency Staff
Coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. Picture: DEFODI IMAGES VIA GETTY IMAGES/ROLAND KRIVEC
Coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. Picture: DEFODI IMAGES VIA GETTY IMAGES/ROLAND KRIVEC

London — It will be difficult for Tottenham Hotspur’s injury-ravaged squad to qualify for next season’s Champions League, manager Jose Mourinho says after his side were eliminated from the competition by RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Spurs, last season’s runners-up, were missing a number of first-teamers as they lost 3-0 in the second leg to the German side, who went through to the quarterfinals with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League with 41 points, seven behind Chelsea in fourth place — the final automatic qualifying spot for the Champions League.

“With the squad we have at the moment it’s going to be very difficult. These problems are not going to disappear tomorrow,” Mourinho told reporters.

“But we have matches to play, matches to fight in. You can see in our matches in the Premier League that we fight until the end. The players have to be very strong with the limitations we have.”

Tottenham skipper Harry Kane is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring operation, while fellow forward Son Heung-min is sidelined with a broken arm and winger Steven Bergwijn faces a lengthy spell out after sustaining an ankle injury.

“I think every team in the world would struggle with five or six of their most important players missing, it is as simple as that,” said Mourinho, whose side host fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

“I’m pretty sure in the next match the boys will go again ready to give everything they can give. That is not easy for them at that level.” 

Reuters

Keagan Dolly close to returning for Montpellier action

The wing has endured an injury-ravaged last few seasons‚ but is hoping to get some game time
Sport
1 week ago

Banned from Europe, Man City may still have to pay huge player bonuses

Many of City's players have bonuses written in their contracts for Champions League qualification that must be paid despite two-year ban by Uefa, say ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Former Chelsea idol Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge for pressure test

The Premier League clash gives Tottenham Hotspur a chance to overtake Chelsea on the table
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Is Caster Semenya turning her focus to the 200m?
Sport / Other Sport
2.
No Moroka, even if Swallows win promotion
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bulls aim for full house of victories on tour
Sport / Rugby
4.
Liverpool on tenterhooks for Atletico Madrid clash
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coronavirus does what only world wars have done ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Fifa lets racism sore fester

Opinion / Columnists

Race for a European slot hots up for Manchester United

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool the team to beat as Champions League returns

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.