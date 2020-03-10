Sport / Soccer

Jamie Vardy could come to England’s rescue

With Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford out with injuries, striker is a Euro option

10 March 2020 - 16:16 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 9 2020 in Leicester, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MALCOLM COUZENS
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 9 2020 in Leicester, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MALCOLM COUZENS

Bengaluru — Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has declined to rule out a return to the England side for Euro 2020 with first-choices Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford nursing injuries, but the 33-year-old said he has not discussed it with national coach Gareth Southgate.

Vardy, who retired from England duty after the World Cup in 2018, is the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 19 goals after his brace in Monday night’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

With Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane recovering from a hamstring operation he had in January and Manchester United’s Rashford out with a back issue, Vardy has emerged as an option for the Euros in June and July.

“Who knows? Gareth and I both agreed the door would still be open for whatever reason and then we would sit down and have a talk about it [if needed],” Vardy, who has seven goals in 26 appearances for England, told Sky Sports.

“We’ve not had the chat or anything yet and nothing has been spoken about. The lads [Kane and Rashford] are out injured, but they’re looking to be back in time. So only time will tell.”

Southgate said last week both Kane, who returned to training on Monday, and Rashford were on track in their recoveries but would not close the door on a recall for Vardy.

The striker admitted that being out of the England side has helped him. “I’ve had a few extra days off in the international breaks so I’ve been able to switch off completely from football and it’s always beneficial,” Vardy said.

“Knowing that when you get back it’s constant again, it’s 100% football every day so it’s one of those things that has benefited me.”

Reuters

