Ancelotti’s Everton get a hiding at his old club Chelsea

In-form Everton get cut to pieces at Stamford Bridge

08 March 2020 - 18:48 Clare Lovell
Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
London — Two goals in each half from a rampant Chelsea earned them a 4-0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Sunday, cementing their place in the Premier League’s top four.

Mason Mount scored the first in the 14th minute, bursting from midfield and playing a one-two with Pedro before controlling the ball, turning and shooting low into the corner.

Seven minutes later Spain’s Pedro, revelling in space, latched onto a fine through ball from former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and picked his spot to the left of the advancing Jordan Pickford.

The home side doubled their lead in three second-half minutes. In the 51st the indefatigable Barkley set up Willian to shoot across goal and into the far corner from 20m with Pickford stranded.

Then France striker Olivier Giroud poked the ball home from a Willian cross after a corner.

Everton coach Ancelotti, who spent two years at Chelsea, leading the team which included current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to the league and FA Cup double in 2010, enjoyed a warm greeting from the Stamford Bridge crowd on Sunday.

Yet he cut a forlorn figure on the touchline, his team managing only one shot on target. They lie in 12th place in the table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Reuters

Former Bafana hero Sibusiso Zuma bemoans lack of Safa interest

SA football has failed to tap into the experience of its successful players, says former star
3 days ago

Chiefs’ main goal has always been winning the league, says Middendorp

Amakhosi coach laughs at clubs who say they are not in the hunt for the Championship title
6 days ago

The final whistle for Newlands stadium

Farewell to Newlands, a national, sporting and Cape Town landmark. But, asks Archie Henderson, what will rise in its place?
1 week ago

Highlands to home in on Chiefs’ weak spots

Coach Owen da Gama is not convinced his side is a straight underdog after Amakhosi defeat to Maritzburg United
2 weeks ago

