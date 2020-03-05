Sport / Soccer

Former Bafana hero Sibusiso Zuma bemoans lack of Safa interest

SA football has failed to tap into the experience of its successful players, says former star

05 March 2020 - 15:37 Marc Strydom
Sibusiso Zuma. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Sibusiso Zuma. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Sibusiso Zuma has complained he has not had contact with a single SA Football Association (Safa) official since he stopped playing, which he sees as demonstration of the lack of planning bedevilling SA soccer.

The 2000s Bafana Bafana star — one of SA’s most successful exports, to FC Copenhagen in Denmark‚ where he became a legend — was asked at a Bundesliga event in Johannesburg featuring German 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthäus where he felt SA football has been failing.

Like many of his peers‚ Zuma feels the knowledge of former Bafana stars, like that of his generation who played at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea‚ and of the previous generation who won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations‚ has been too easily discarded.

“The problem with us‚ here‚ is planning. We don’t have systems like that‚” Zuma said. “So when you’re done playing for Bafana Bafana‚ it’s over for you. I think the last time I saw a Safa official was about 2008.

“Since I’ve stopped playing I’ve never met these guys. I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe that’s the reason [SA football is failing]. These guys [Germany] have a pool of 500 legends. And then they can just pick and send them to SA‚ or wherever.

“It starts there. For us‚ if I was to talk to someone who I was playing with‚ maybe Doc Khumalo‚ I have to call him. If we’re going to fail in doing something small like that‚ then we have bigger problems.”

Matthäus said the German legends keep in contact and meet a couple of times a year to play a match or to support charity events.

Zuma retired from international football in 2008. He ended his club career at SuperSport United in 2015.

Kgotso Moleko is confident Kaizer Chiefs will win league title

Defender says everybody at the club is exuding confidence that they will lift the trophy
Sport
2 hours ago

Mokwena lends a hand at Chippa United

Pirates assistant coach is doing a stint with the PE-based side until the end of the year
Sport
1 day ago

Keagan Dolly close to returning for Montpellier action

The wing has endured an injury-ravaged last few seasons‚ but is hoping to get some game time
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane must figure out how to ‘unpark’ Al Ahly’s bus

Egyptian giants will try to defend a two-goal advantage in the African Champions League
Sport
1 day ago

