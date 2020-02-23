Sport / Soccer

Man United outclass Watford to stay in top-four hunt

23 February 2020 - 18:57 Zoran Milosavljevic
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the match. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after the match. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Manchester — Manchester United kept alive their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four after goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood secured a 3-0 home win over Watford on Sunday.

The result lifted United two places up to fifth on 41 points from 27 games, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea and one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Struggling Watford stayed 19th on 24 points.

The home side looked disjointed in the opening 20 minutes but Fernandes converted a 42nd-minute penalty to register his first United goal before Watford had an effort ruled out for handball after a VAR check early in the second half.

United doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Martial picked up his own rebound after Ben Foster blocked his initial attempt, left Etienne Capoue dumbfounded with dazzling footwork and dinked the ball over the keeper.

Greenwood put the icing on the cake with another individual goal of the highest quality in the 75th minute, unleashing a piledriver into the top corner after he found space on the edge of the penalty area.

United fans unfurled a huge banner before the kickoff to honour their former goalkeeper Harry Gregg who died last Sunday at the age of 87. There was a minute’s silence for Gregg, a survivor of United’s 1958 Munich air crash which killed 23 people including eight of the team’s players.

Reuters

Highlands to home in on Chiefs’ weak spots

Coach Owen da Gama is not convinced his side is a straight underdog after Amakhosi defeat to Maritzburg United
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates leave it late to down Leopards and keep title race alive

Buccaneers do a smash and grab at Thohoyandou Stadium to take all the points back to Soweto
Sport
1 week ago

Little-known Kurt Abrahams closes in on Tau’s record in Belgium

The Lavender Hill-born forward has never played in the local professional leagues but has made a mark in Europe
Sport
1 week ago

Pirates in the dark about coach’s whereabouts

Club says it does not know how long Mokwena will be on leave
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Former Chelsea idol Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge for pressure test

Sport / Soccer

Tau hoping to kick off at Old Trafford

Sport / Soccer

Race for a European slot hots up for Manchester United

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.