Sport / Soccer

Gay football pioneer Justin Fashanu honoured

19 February 2020 - 15:10 Agency Staff
Norwich City fans display banner in the commemorating Justin Fashanu's 1980 goal of the season during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Norwich City fans display banner in the commemorating Justin Fashanu's 1980 goal of the season during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

London — Justin Fashanu, who in 1990 became the first English professional footballer to reveal he was gay, was honoured on Wednesday by being inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

Fashanu was honoured on what would have been his 59th birthday — he hanged himself in May 1998 — an occasion also marked by a reminder from Manchester United that homophobia still exists in football.

United issued a statement on Wednesday lambasting a section of its own Old Trafford fans for homophobic chants during Monday’s Premier League match with Chelsea.

Antigay chants “directed against Chelsea FC — or any other club — by some of our fans runs counter to our values”, read the statement from United. “We were the first club to sign up to the TeamPride coalition and continue to collaborate with Stonewall and other anti-discriminatory organisations in this area.”

Fashanu’s niece Amal, who recalls all too well her uncle’s tragic death when she was aged nine, will accept the award in Manchester.

Fashanu had a sublime talent and a penchant for scoring spectacular goals — one for Norwich against Liverpool in February 1980 was voted goal of the season. Such goals earned him a £1m move to Nottingham Forest in 1981 — the first black player in British football to break that barrier — but he failed to click with the manager Brian Clough.

Very impressive

For Amal — who through the Justin Fashanu Foundation combats homophobia, racism and mental health problems in football — the award is long overdue.

“It is something quite important that is happening,” she told the Daily Mirror. “It’s just like ‘wow’, he’s finally getting recognised and it is very, very impressive.

“People forget just how talented he was at football because he was gay.

“I was there at the museum four years ago and in my mind, I know this is bad, I was thinking: ‘Why isn’t Justin here?’

“It is a big move and a big step because they are recognising Justin on a whole new level now.”

Amal says there is still no appetite for her friends who play football and are gay to come out publicly.

“It would have to be a tough footballer. He would have to have a thick skin,” she said. “It is still great, but I can’t lie and say it will be a rosy path and they are going to throw flowers at you.”

One person who found Fashanu’s coming out difficult to handle at the time was his younger brother John, Amal’s father, who accused Justin of being an “attention seeker”.

John — a muscular striker who was part of the ‘Crazy Gang’ Wimbledon side that stunned Liverpool in the 1988 FA Cup final — has changed his views and is now a trustee of the foundation.

“He [John] is championing the fact that there needs to be a change and we need to do it together to honour Justin,” said Amal.

AFP

Banned from Europe, Man City may still have to pay huge player bonuses

Many of City's players have bonuses written in their contracts for Champions League qualification that must be paid despite two-year ban by Uefa, say ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Media won’t make the call on goalkeeper, says Ernst Middendorp

Coach is under pressure to field long-time favourite Khune in Saturday’s Nedbank last-16 clash against Highlands Park
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Will first trans hero mark a new era for LGBTI+ roles in video games?

Life

Thousands of African men probably dying from HIV owing to anti-gay laws

World / Africa

Israel Folau’s ‘antigay’ crowdfunding campaign shut down

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.