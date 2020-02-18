Sport / Soccer

Spurs lose Son to broken arm

Injury to in-form South Korean deals blow to Tottenham's hopes of silverware this season

18 February 2020 - 17:44 Agency Staff
London — Korean star Son Heung-min has fractured his right arm, his club Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday, delivering a blow to their hopes of silverware this season and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The 27-year-old South Korean international forward suffered the injury on Sunday in the 3-2 Premier League victory over Aston Villa in which he scored twice, including the winner.

Son suffered the injury in a robust first-minute challenge from Villa’s Ezri Konsa. The club did not specify how long Son would be out.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is already without star striker Harry Kane — sidelined since January with a torn hamstring — as the club enters a crucial period. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is another long-term casualty.

They host German side Leipzig in a Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday and play Chelsea in a match that could prove pivotal to the fourth and final Champions League spot.

“Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm,” a Spurs statement read.  

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

Son was enjoying a rich run of form, scoring in each of Spurs’ last five matches.

AFP

