SuperSport coach Tembo refuses to give up the fight

The possibility of qualifying for an African competition next season gives the club a lot to play for, says manager

13 February 2020 - 15:42 Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says the club still has a lot to play for in their remaining Premiership matches this season as they are going for qualification in the Champions League or the Confederation Cup.

United have nine games remaining this season, but the race to secure a place in one of the continental competitions is a tricky one as the sides chasing runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs are Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.

“We will try do to our utmost and make sure that we finish probably second or third in the standings.

“That would give us an opportunity to play in Africa next season‚ which is important‚” said Tembo‚ who coached United for three matches on their way to the Confederation Cup final where they lost to TP Mazembe in 2017.

“There is still a lot to play for. Our aim is to try to finish as high as we can on the standings. We have a very good squad‚ we have players who are well aware that their season is still long.

“It is not yet finished. We have nine games to go and in those nine games there are 27 points to play for.

“Pirates recently went on a good run of five wins and now they are sitting in second position on the log. Players are aware that if they do the same‚ we will significantly improve our position.”

United‚ who were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup last weekend by city rivals Sundowns‚ will not end this campaign empty-handed as they walked away with the season-opening MTN8 in 2019.

United’s mission to end the domestic campaign on a high note continues when they visit unpredictable Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Friday. They will be trying to get back to winning ways.

In their last league match United lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows away and missed a golden opportunity to climb to second spot on the standings and put pressure on Chiefs.

