Little-known Kurt Abrahams closes in on Tau’s record in Belgium

The Lavender Hill-born forward has never played in the local professional leagues but has made a mark in Europe

13 February 2020 - 14:56 Nick Said
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Kurt Abrahams is not a name known to many local football fans‚ but the Westerlo forward is closing in on the record of Percy Tau set in Belgium last season.

Abrahams netted his 10th goal of the season in the Belgian second tier on Wednesday‚ an excellent return considering he is largely played as a winger and not an out-and-out forward. That is just three shy of the 13 goals Tau scored for Royal Union St Gilloise in the same division last season‚ for which he was lavished with praise and won the player of the season prize.

Abrahams does not have Tau’s profile‚ but his achievements should not be disregarded.

Having never played in the Premier Soccer League‚ the 23-year-old has not been exposed to local fans. But he played in the top flight at Benni McCarthy’s former club, Sint Truiden‚ and has been a revelation since joining Westerlo at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

“Being a professional footballer in Europe takes total dedication and being focused all the time as competition for places in the team is tough‚” Abrahams said.

“I believe in myself‚ so I will just continue to enjoy every minute on the training pitch and on match day‚ always try to do the best for my team. If I do that‚ I know the rest will take care of itself based on my performances. I always play with maximum enthusiasm‚ that for me is very important.”

Abrahams can play either on the wing or as a central forward‚ suggesting his best qualities are his‚ “first touch and speed”.

Abrahams hails from Lavender Hill in Cape Town and was taken to Europe by Colin Gie after a number of local sides rejected him due to his size.

He made his debut in the Belgian top flight at the age of 20‚ but has yet to feature for any of the junior national teams.

Westerlo are top of their second-tier division‚ and are joint top scorers in the second half of the campaign.

