Never one to miss the opportunity to ruffle the feathers of Kaizer Chiefs fans and their coach, Ernst Middendorp‚ outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane has warned his rivals to expect a “battle royal” in the league championship run-in.

Mosimane said Chiefs‚ who are 10 points ahead of his team on the standings‚ are firm favourites to win their first trophy in five seasons. But they must expect a bumpy ride towards the finish line, he warned.

“The league is for Chiefs to lose‚ I mean really. It is in your hands now, but we haven’t given up and we are going for it because anything is possible‚” said an upbeat Mosimane.

He added that Chiefs’ road to redemption is not going to be easy because they still have to play Wits twice‚ Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby and Sundowns.

“You know that we can also win against them [Chiefs] at FNB Stadium. Those are possibilities‚ I am not saying it’s going to happen but we have to keep going.

“We drew against Wits twice‚ lost to Pirates and that’s the reality.

“Hopefully reality can happen on the other side also to make the league race interesting. I think you want the league to be interesting‚ let it be the last two games and it’s equal on points.

“You know we are going to have a photo finish there. Even the last five‚ we can go five in a row and that I can guarantee you. So‚ let it be on the table‚ maybe it will be a good finish,” Mosimane said.

Referring to Wits coach Gavin Hunt, he said: “Maybe I must speak to Huntie and say ‘Huntie, do your work‚ do your stuff my brother. You took four points from me‚ so take four points somewhere also.’”

He said Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer and striker Gabadinho Mhango “are on form‚ so let’s see what happens. Watch this space”.

Sundowns must win or finish second in the Premiership because lifting the Champions League‚ where they are in the quarterfinals against Al Ahly‚ does not guarantee qualification for continental football next season.

“You can’t buy a spot in the Champions League‚ you have to play for it. But we will try and get it‚” Mosimane said.

“That is why it is important for big teams to come and play at this level. Let’s see who you are and what do you have. Combine the Champions League‚ Nedbank Cup‚ the league and let’s see if you can do that.”