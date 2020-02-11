Sport / Soccer

Jomo Sono lauds Nkanyiso Zungu as already a legend

The new Bucs player belongs up there with the greats, says Jomo Cosmos boss of his former striker

11 February 2020 - 17:16 Marc Strydom
Jomo Sono (coach) of Jomo Cosmos a press conference at the PSL Headquarters. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Orlando Pirates’ new signing, Nkanyiso Zungu, is the best left-footed player and best passer of the ball in SA‚ Jomo Sono said in a glowing review of his former player.

Zungu, 24, played 13 matches for Jomo Cosmos — the GladAfrica Championship team owned and coached by Sono — in the second half of the 2017/2018 season‚ after signing for Ezenkosi from AmaZulu.

The midfielder was sold to Stellenbosch FC and played 30 matches as the Cape side won the National First Division (NFD) in 2018/2019‚ then 16 more in the first half of their first season in the Premiership this campaign.

Sono went as far as to say Zungu reminds him of former Mamelodi Sundowns passing legends Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

“I didn’t want him to go. He’s one player I love so much‚” Sono said of the midfielder, who has arrived at the Buccaneers carrying an injury.

“He’s the best passer of the ball in this country. He can play a pass over 30‚ 40 yards. He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

“He’s the best left-footed player in this country. He’s got good physique. He works very hard. He’s skilful as well — he can go past people.

“You know‚ dead ball situations I used to send him to hammer them. For Pirates‚ this is the best signing they’ve had this season.”

With his impressive performances under coach Steve Barker at Stellenbosch‚ Zungu appeared to put behind him some apparent early off-field disciplinary issues that had seemingly affected him at AmaZulu and Cosmos.

