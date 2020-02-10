Kaizer Chiefs is to appeal against the sanction handed down by Fifa in the matter involving Malagasy forward Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. Chiefs have been banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows‚ and Dax has been suspended for four months and ordered to pay close to R640‚000 in compensation‚ plus interest‚ a financial burden that will fall to the Soweto club.

Chiefs will take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and believe it has a strong case because Fifa has “ignored” evidence in the judicial process.

The midfielder’s Malagasy club‚ Fosa Juniors‚ said it had a signed contract with Dax prior to him joining Chiefs. The player and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side dispute this. Juniors was unable to produce a contract via Fifa’s Transfer Matching System (TMS)‚ only bringing the document to light months later with what Dax says is not his signature. Chiefs produced evidence from a handwriting expert to this effect‚ but it was rejected by Fifa when it passed judgment.

The Fifa process also did not allow Chiefs to send legal representation to argue its case‚ but relied on submitted evidence by the two parties.

The saga has led to Dax being arrested twice in Madagascar‚ including an occasion when he accompanied Chiefs to the island to face Elgeco Plus in the CAF Confederation Cup in December 2018. He arrived back in SA a week after his Amakhosi teammates. The player’s mother has also been arrested and his passport confiscated twice in what have been heavy-handed attempts at intimidation by Malagasy authorities.

Juniors is owned by Dutch businessman Arno Steenkist‚ who reportedly has strong ties with Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad‚ who is also from Madagascar.

Fifa issued a statement on the matter on Sunday‚ though it is understood Chiefs has known of the outcome since Friday. “Chiefs shall be banned from registering players‚ either nationally or internationally‚ for the next two entire and consecutive registration periods‚” Fifa said.

Dax has spent this season on loan at Black Leopards‚ where‚ as it stands‚ he will not be able to feature for the remainder of the campaign.