Motjeka Madisha is knocking on Bafana door, says Pitso Mosimane

Hugely improved defender impresses Sundowns coach

05 February 2020 - 17:33 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
The emergence of Motjeka Madisha as a hugely improved defender is a healthy poser for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Madisha, 25, took advantage of the long-term groin injury suffered by Ricardo Nascimento last season to establish himself in the Sundowns central defence in which he played mostly with Wayne Arendse or Mosa Lebusa.

Despite Nascimento’s return to action over the past few weeks‚ Madisha has kept his place in the starting line-up, and Mosimane believes the former SA Under-23 international can compete for a spot in the national team.

“Madisha is developing‚ he is learning‚ he is keeping players like Wayne Arendse out of the starting line-up‚ which is good and he is also young. He offers a good challenge for Buhle Mkhwanazi  and ‘Tyson’ Hlathswayo and the rest of them in the national team.”

Bafana’s next assignments are back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against São Tomé and Príncipe in March, and Madisha will be in contention to be included in Ntseki’s squad. Bafana will be aiming to stay in contention to qualify for Cameroon 2021.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
“Mosa has also been brilliant for us at centre back and they need to play at this level [in the Caf Champions League] to give Molefi a challenge by saying that we are doing it at the highest level.

“Tyson and Buhle are good defenders and they have done well but they need to be challenged. We need to have healthy competition that is good for everybody.”

Mosimane expressed satisfaction with the renaissance of midfield strongman Andile Jali, who many have called for to be included in the national team for the Nations Cup qualifiers.

“AJ is doing well and we are happy for him. He is in the starting line-up and will remain there as long as he does what he is doing‚” the coach said. “He is a brilliant player and I am happy that he has rediscovered himself.”

