The emergence of Motjeka Madisha as a hugely improved defender is a healthy poser for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Madisha, 25, took advantage of the long-term groin injury suffered by Ricardo Nascimento last season to establish himself in the Sundowns central defence in which he played mostly with Wayne Arendse or Mosa Lebusa.

Despite Nascimento’s return to action over the past few weeks‚ Madisha has kept his place in the starting line-up, and Mosimane believes the former SA Under-23 international can compete for a spot in the national team.

“Madisha is developing‚ he is learning‚ he is keeping players like Wayne Arendse out of the starting line-up‚ which is good and he is also young. He offers a good challenge for Buhle Mkhwanazi and ‘Tyson’ Hlathswayo and the rest of them in the national team.”

Bafana’s next assignments are back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against São Tomé and Príncipe in March, and Madisha will be in contention to be included in Ntseki’s squad. Bafana will be aiming to stay in contention to qualify for Cameroon 2021.