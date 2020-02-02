Contract negotiations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane have stalled and the coach has given insight into the reasons the parties have failed to settle on a new agreement.

Mosimane‚ who joined Sundowns in December 2012‚ said 80% of his new contract has been concluded but the outstanding 20% has proved a stumbling block for weeks.

But the coach insisted disagreement over money was not the reason the parties have failed to find each other.

“Negotiations are still where they were‚ there is 20% left. It is about principle and not money; trust me, it is not about money‚” said Mosimane.

“It is important Sundowns are happy and I am happy and if you ask the Sundowns management they will tell you it is not about money.”

Sundowns became the first SA club to finish the Champions League group stages unbeaten after seeing off the experienced Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in Atteridgeville on Saturday, and Mosimane will feel proud to have overseen their perfect progression to the quarterfinals.