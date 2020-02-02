Sport / Soccer

Mosimane and Sundowns at loggerheads over contract

02 February 2020 - 17:00 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Contract negotiations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane have stalled and the coach has given insight into the reasons the parties have failed to settle on a new agreement.

Mosimane‚ who joined Sundowns in December 2012‚ said 80% of his new contract has been concluded but the outstanding 20% has proved a stumbling block for weeks.

But the coach insisted disagreement over money was not the reason the parties have failed to find each other.

“Negotiations are still where they were‚ there is 20% left. It is about principle and not money; trust me, it is not about money‚” said Mosimane.

“It is important Sundowns are happy and I am happy and if you ask the Sundowns management they will tell you it is not about money.”

Sundowns became the first SA club to finish the Champions League group stages unbeaten after seeing off the experienced Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in Atteridgeville on Saturday, and Mosimane will feel proud to have overseen their perfect progression to the quarterfinals.

Mosimane’s charges have already won the Telkom Knockout this season and remain in the hunt for a rare treble if they go all the way to lift the Premiership and Champions League titles.

Mosimane reiterated that he wants to stay on at Sundowns and continue with the work he has been doing since he arrived eight years ago.

“If Sundowns grants me those things [the 20% stalling the contract renewal negotiations]‚ we are almost there‚” he said.

“I love this team and I want to stay. I built this team, but this thing must go both ways. The club is at the stage where they can get any coach they want.”

