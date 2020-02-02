Sport / Soccer

Burnley rue missed chances in Arsenal stalemate

London side lucky to leave with a point

02 February 2020 - 20:40 Simon Evans
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday but Mikel Arteta’s side can count themselves lucky to leave with a point.

Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances for Burnley to win a match they dominated for large stretches.

Arsenal started brightly and the returning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have put them in front when he got round the back of Burnley to collect a through-ball from David Luiz but sent his shot wide.

The Clarets looked the more determined, however, and with Dwight McNeil causing trouble down the left flank, they caused Arsenal plenty of problems after the break.

Hendrick headed a McNeil cross wide from a great position and Rodriguez blasted against the underside of the bar from close range after more good work from the Burnley winger.

The result left both sides on 31 points with Arsenal in 10th place, ahead of Burnley on goal difference.

The Gunners have won one of their seven league matches since Arteta took charge following the dismissal of Unai Emery.

Reuters

Mosimane and Sundowns at loggerheads over contract

The outstanding issues are not about money, says the coach
Sport
8 hours ago

United need ‘perfect performance’ to topple City, says Solskjaer

Manager asks his players to regain the spirit of their Euro comeback against Paris Saint Germain
Sport
5 days ago

Jurgen Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replay

Liverpool to send youth team and manager will not attend match
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.