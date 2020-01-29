Fans return as Zinnbauer’s Pirates start to purr

The fans are starting to return to Orlando Stadium in numbers and Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is pleased the club’s run of good results has been rewarded by noticeably improved attendances at recent matches.

Pirates have chalked up four consecutive league victories at Orlando since the German mentor’s arrival in December and while the purple patch has been well received by the Bucs faithful, the club’s next few matches could offer insight into the direction in which Zinnbauer is taking the side.

“I must thank the support, and it’s great,” said the German coach. “There were a lot of supporters in the stadium [when Pirates faced AmaZulu at Orlando on Saturday] and their support was great.

“They push us. Yes, I think the supporters and team ... they have a good game together.

“We need the supporters to back us and the supporters need good games.

“We need to create good chances and score many goals.

“The possibilities are there and, yes, we have to take our chances, but [against AmaZulu] we made one goal and I hope in the next weeks it will be much better.”

Pirates face Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday and then have another equally tricky date away from home against Black Leopards.