Fans return as Zinnbauer’s Pirates start to purr

The fans are starting to return to Orlando Stadium in numbers and Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is pleased the club’s run of good results has been rewarded by noticeably improved attendances at recent matches.
Pirates have chalked up four consecutive league victories at Orlando since the German mentor’s arrival in December and while the purple patch has been well received by the Bucs faithful, the club’s next few matches could offer insight into the direction in which Zinnbauer is taking the side.
“I must thank the support, and it’s great,” said the German coach. “There were a lot of supporters in the stadium [when Pirates faced AmaZulu at Orlando on Saturday] and their support was great.
“They push us. Yes, I think the supporters and team ... they have a good game together.
“We need the supporters to back us and the supporters need good games.
“We need to create good chances and score many goals.
“The possibilities are there and, yes, we have to take our chances, but [against AmaZulu] we made one goal and I hope in the next weeks it will be much better.”
Pirates face Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday and then have another equally tricky date away from home against Black Leopards.
They return to Johannesburg to host traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs in what should be a blockbuster Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on February 29. The matches do not get any easier as Pirates then have Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits after that.
But Zinnbauer insists they are not looking beyond their next game. “We look always for the next game, not for the two or three games,” said the Bucs coach, who said all he wants is good performances and another three points.
While not completely ruling out the possibility of making a signing in this transfer window, Zinnbauer said he is content with his squad.