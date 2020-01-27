Sport / Soccer

Josef Zinnbauer downplays talk of Pirates making late charge for title

It’s too early to speak about the title, coach says, stressing they are just concentrating on the next game

27 January 2020 - 17:03 Sazi Hadebe
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Resurgent Orlando Pirates might have a menacing look about them since Josef Zinnbauer took over in December, but the German coach insists Bucs are not one of the title challengers.

Pirates have managed a run of five wins and a draw in Zinnbauer’s first six league matches as coach, but the mentor remains unconvinced his side can now be considered as dark horses for the title‚ citing the gap between Bucs and leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

“No‚” said a chuckling Zinnbauer when asked about his team’s chances in the race after Saturday’s 1-0 win against AmaZulu courtesy of a lone strike from Vincent Pule in the 52nd minute.

“We’re looking at our next games and they’ll be difficult games.

“We have three points more and I’m happy about this‚ but we can’t at the moment say we’re fighting to win the title.

“We have not so many points for this. When we have a chance I will say we’re fighting for the title.

“That’s what we want, but at the moment it’s too early to speak about the title. We’re concentrating on the next game.”

Pirates moved from fifth place to fourth on the standings after beating AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium. They remain 12 points behind Chiefs on the log table with 11 matches to go.

The win was the fourth in a row at home for Zinnbauer‚ who is yet to drop a point in Orlando.

The Pirates fans have embraced the side’s newfound fighting spirit since his arrival, but the German insisted talk of a late charge for the title was premature.

“You saw in the first half [on Saturday]‚ it was not what we wanted. We need time for the team‚” he said.

“We have new players in the team and they need time too. We’re building the team‚ the squad and the systems. The penetration is not what I want and we have had four or five one against one against the goalkeeper.

“And we want to make sure the other teams don’t get goals against us. That’s what I will be speaking about in the next days‚ weeks and months.

“I think it’s coming [the time to challenge for the title]‚ it’s coming and then we’ll see what it will be like next season.”

