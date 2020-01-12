Sport / Soccer

soccer

Mosimane pleased African sides dread trips to Pretoria

Coach happy Sundowns beat USM Alger and qualified for Champions League quarterfinals

12 January 2020 - 17:44 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Tiyani Mabunda and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrate in Pretoria, January 11 2020. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Tiyani Mabunda and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrate in Pretoria, January 11 2020. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says their rivals in the African Champions League dread trips to SA and are well aware that winning in Pretoria is a tough task.

Sundowns qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League with two games to spare after a hard-fought 2-1 win against USM Alger of Algeria at Loftus on Saturday and Mosimane said teams on the continent have immense respect for the Brazilians.

“They know that when they come to Pretoria it is not easy‚” he said. “We control the game here and we always have a chance of winning at home. I think in 2016 nobody really knew us‚ everybody said which team is this but now they know us.”

Mosimane was happy his charges ticked the important box of defeating a strong north African side after beating USM Alger home and away.

“It is the first time in our history that we have qualified for the knockout stages with two games to go and we have once again beaten a north African team home and away‚” he said.

“We haven’t been winning away games in North Africa but we broke the ice against Zamalek in 2016 and we have done it again against USM.”

Sundowns rode their luck in the match as Alger attacker Mohamed Meftah hit the woodwork from the penalty spot four minutes from time‚ which could have denied the home side the victory.

“They missed a penalty and they could have scored‚” Mosimane said. “But I can also say how many chances we missed to increase the score.

“We controlled the game and we tried as much as possible to keep possession through Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana. Their job was to come out with the ball from the back and try to tire their strikers. We achieved that but our penetration was not as strong as our dominance on possession.

“What is important is to qualify and we have done that with two games to go and I am happy with that.”

Mourinho’s Spurs pose tricky test for Liverpool

Tottenham manager would love to break league leaders’ year-long unbeaten run
Sport
3 days ago

How Leonardo Castro went from fringe to front-line at Chiefs

Striker comes in from the cold as coach Ernst Middendorp recognises his ability
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns coach pays tribute to ‘true legend’ Hlompho Kekana

Pitso Mosimane urges younger players to take a leaf out of his veteran skipper’s book
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sundowns coach pays tribute to ‘true legend’ Hlompho Kekana

Sport / Soccer

Mosimane fumes at referee after Sundowns draw

Sport / Soccer

Back-to-back awards for Banyana’s Desiree Ellis

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.