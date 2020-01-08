Sport / Soccer

Solskjaer berates Man United for their ‘worst’ display

08 January 2020 - 15:05 Rohith Nair
Manchester United manager / head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at full time of the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020. Picture: ROBBIE JAY BARRATT / GETTY IMAGES
Manchester United manager / head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at full time of the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020. Picture: ROBBIE JAY BARRATT / GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled his side’s first-half performance in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal, first-leg defeat their worst display of the season.

Despite starting the game without a recognised striker, holders Manchester City outclassed United in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford, scoring all three goals in a 21-minute first-half blitz.

The performance led the Norwegian to question his squad’s mental attitude, saying the players needed to learn to spur themselves on when things went against them.

“From their goal until halftime is the worst we’ve played,” Solskjaer told reporters. “From the first goal until halftime we couldn’t cope. We let them play, our heads dropped, we made decisions we shouldn’t and it needed sorting at halftime.

“It’s natural your head goes down when you feel you’re not performing, but we’ve got to get out of it quicker. It can’t be me coming in at halftime. 

“It’s a young team and we’re learning and these experiences must stick.”

Solskjaer replaced Jesse Lingard with Nemanja Matic at the break to shore up the midfield and they managed to get a foothold in the match with a Marcus Rashford goal, keeping the tie alive ahead of the second leg later in January.

“The second half was a good response, but it’s a steep mountain to climb,” Solskjaer said. “The second half gives me something to believe in because it’s respectable and a good second half.”

Solskjaer said injured centreback Harry Maguire, who did not play after failing a fitness test, may not be ready for the weekend’s Premier League home game against Norwich City.

Reuters

Baroka brace for Arrows showdown

The Limpopo side go into the vital clash sitting at the bottom of the table with three wins‚ five draws and eight defeats
Sport
15 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs at 50: Legends recall the early days

Chiefs' golden generation of the 1970s and 1980s recalls building the great Soweto club from scratch
Sport
17 hours ago

Pirates non-committal on January transfer possibilities

Let new coach Josef Zinnbauer  find his feet, says club's administrative manager
Sport
2 weeks ago

What a thrilling year it has been for English football

Liverpool secured the Champions League title while Chelsea won the Europa League
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Premier League leaders Liverpool to visit Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup

Sport / Soccer

What a thrilling year it has been for English football

Sport / Soccer

Brockie’s future at Sundowns up in the air

Sport / Soccer

Wenger defends Ozil’s right to make Uighur comments

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.