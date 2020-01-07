Premier League leaders Liverpool to visit Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will visit either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round following Monday’s draw.

Bristol City, who drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday, pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks last time they faced Liverpool, winning a third-round replay 1-0 at Anfield in 1994 as a second-tier side.

That result led to the resignation of the Anfield club’s boss Graeme Souness.

Shrewsbury had less luck in the only meeting they have had with Liverpool, losing 4-0 at home in the fourth round in 1996.

The Merseysiders, currently world and European champions, last won the FA Cup in 2006.

Holders Manchester City host Fulham, who knocked out Premier League Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, who drew 0-0 at Molineux on Sunday, will play 2019’s runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers, who came from 3-0 down to draw their third-round game 3-3.

Arsenal, who have won the world’s oldest cup competition a record 13 times, will be away to Bournemouth after beating Championship leaders Leeds United 1-0 in the last third round tie on Monday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described playing Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds as being like a nightmare trip to the dentist after his side battled to victory following a first half in which they were overrun.

Leeds controlled the ball for two-thirds of the opening period and fired in 15 shots to Arsenal’s three, but failed to score as the home side’s stand-in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez — and the crossbar — kept the ball out.

The pressing ability of Championship leaders Leeds under influential Argentine coach, known for his brand of hard-running football dubbed “Bielsaball”, had Arsenal on the back foot.

“A nightmare for every team. To play against them is painful like going to the dentist — it’s tough,” said Arteta. “They are a great team, and what they’ve built is powerful.”

Reuters

Fourth round fixtures

Fourth round draw: Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, Watford or Tranmere Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United, Manchester City vs Fulham, Rochdale or Newcastle United vs Oxford United, Hull City vs Chelsea, Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Burnley vs Norwich City, Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur, Northampton Town vs Derby County, Brentford vs Leicester City, Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth vs Barnsley, Bristol Rovers or Coventry City vs Birmingham City, West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion, Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff City or Carlisle United, Millwall vs Sheffield United