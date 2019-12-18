Pitso Mosimane settles for Downs’ ‘good point’ against Wits

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that a point gained against Bidvest Wits is “a good point”.

Mosimane said he accepted the single point his team managed to procure in their Absa Premiership encounter against Wits at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

They played to a 1-1 draw but the result was desirable for neither team as it left Sundowns nine points adrift of runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs while Wits are in fourth spot even though they have three games in hand‚ 14 points behind Amakhosi.

“I am happy to take a point‚ I can always say that we had those three chances that we should have taken‚” Mosimane said after the match.

“I think ‘Mshishi’ [Themba Zwane] had one or two chances that he could have taken and Motjeka Madisha’s effort should have gone in but it ricocheted off the goalpost.

“We played a very good team and under normal circumstances if you go to Bidvest Stadium you will be happy to take a point.

“We played a well coached‚ well balanced and composed team that is very professional and they have lots of experience. I can take a point from Wits and I can’t be emotional because ... it is a good point.

“Who says that they will win against Wits? There is no one who is going to say that unless you are arrogant and disrespectful.”

Sundowns’ clash against the Students was their fourth competitive match in all competitions after 12 days, but Mosimane said he does not want to use his team’s gruelling programme as an excuse for not getting all three points.

“I don’t like to make excuses because we were here two days ago in the Telkom Knockout final‚ which we won. Football is football‚” Downs’ coach said.