Maritzburg United’s Judas Moseamedi has the potential to become a Bafana Bafana regular‚ his coach Eric Tinkler says, after the striker’s sparkling performances in the Telkom Knockout competition.

The 25-year-old player had been in the wilderness before his two goals for Maritzburg in the semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs‚ and then another in last Saturday’s final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban‚ lost 2-1 by United.

“Judas has shown a hunger and desire to succeed and I said to him at the beginning of the season that he has the potential to play for Bafana Bafana.

“He is one of those strikers who will chase lost causes. Any other striker wouldn’t have chased that lost cause but that’s how he scored the goal‚” said Tinkler‚ referring to the counterattack first-half goal against Sundowns where Moseamedi hooked the ball past Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa and goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“His work ethic and work rate are phenomenal. Many people see him as this burly‚ strong‚ aggressive striker, but technically he is also gifted. He has the ability to take people on‚ in one-on-one situations and even two-on-one situations.

“At the beginning of the season I told him he has to lose weight. That’s one of his biggest problems. But he’s shown a hunger and a desire to achieve and that rubbed off on our players in getting to the cup final. I’m proud of him because just seven months ago he was on the bench at Free State Stars.”

Moseamedi began his career at Mpumalanga Black Aces and made his name under Tinkler in Cape Town City’s first season. After Tinkler left City‚ the striker did not flourish under Benni McCarthy and was sent out on loan to Stars last season‚ where he scored only one goal.

He joined Maritzburg in January and made his impact initially as a “super-sub”. In recent months he was given a chance to play regularly and he has begun to repay the coach’s faith in him.

The Tzaneen-born forward played six times for SA in the Cosafa Cups of 2016 and 2017‚ netting two goals.