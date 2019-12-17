Kaizer Chiefs are giving their supporters an early Christmas gift as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations — free tickets for their match against Highlands Park at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on January 8‚ a day after their birthday.

Tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will also be free for all supporters‚ the club announced.

Supporters need to take their IDs to ticket outlets at Computicket‚ Shoprite and Checkers. Only two tickets will be allocated per person.

Chiefs said on Tuesday the game against Highlands “will be played a day after South Africa’s most popular club celebrates half a century in existence”.

“As a special gift to the loyal supporters who have travelled the long journey with the club‚ which was founded on 7 January 1970‚ we will give supporters a gift of a maximum two tickets per person to attend the game with friends and family members.”

Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung said the fixture against Highlands is a historical one and will be ideal for the club to reminisce with their older fans and educate younger people about the rich history of the Soweto giants.

“We will roll out our more mind-blowing plans as we progress,” Motaung said.