Manchester City to face 13-times winners Real Madrid

Nyon, Switzerland — Thirteen times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League round of 16 after Monday’s draw.

Real Madrid ended up in pot two after finishing second in their group behind Paris St Germain, and City were the unlucky team to be paired with them when their name was pulled out at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

City, who will be at home in the second leg, have yet to beat the Spanish side. City have two draws and two defeats from their previous four meetings. However, their manager, Pep Guardiola, has a much more encouraging record with nine wins, four draws and four defeats in 17 meetings as coach of Barcelona and then Bayern Munich.

“It’s a difficult one,” said Manchester City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain. “Real Madrid are the best. We want to be the best so we have to try and beat them. It’s always a pleasure to play against Real Madrid. We know them very well. They know our manager.”

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid’s previous meetings have produced one win for each team and two draws with both teams scoring four goals.

Only Europe’s five biggest leagues — England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — were represented in the draw and 11 of the 16 teams also reached the knockout stages last season.

Both England and Spain managed to get all four of their teams into the knockout stages. Elsewhere, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais and PSG will play Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli, the first time the two sides have meet.