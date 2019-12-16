Sport / Soccer

Eric Tinkler boils on the inside after Maritzburg’s goal disallowed

16 December 2019 - 18:13 Mark Gleeson
Eric Tinkler of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout 2019 final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban, December 14 2019. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Eric Tinkler of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout 2019 final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban, December 14 2019. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

Furious Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler refused to address the issue of the last-minute disallowed strike that cost his side a chance at winning the Telkom Knockout on Saturday night.

Tinkler was told by club management to answer “no comment” to questions about Judas Moseamedi’s effort being erroneously ruled offside by the match officials. But he did harangue the match officials after the final whistle of Saturday’s final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and was curt in the post-match television interviews as he tried to hold his tongue.

It would have been hard after Maritzburg had the ball in the net for a 2-2 scoreline just seconds before the final whistle‚ but the effort was flagged offside by linesman Sibusiso Sisilani.

Instead‚ Tinkler praised his side’s application and said he “felt sorry for the club”.

“I cannot fault the players‚” he said. “They worked their socks off to get this far‚ to get to the final of the competition. They had to work really hard and they nearly took it.”

His analysis reflected a game of two halves, with Maritzburg up at the break but then paying a costly price for defensive slips in the second half to lose 2-1

“I think we started the game extremely well and I thought we frustrated them. We knew they’d have a lot of possession‚ but we kept our shape and we were extremely disciplined. We pressed very well and we caught them two or three times on the transition‚” Tinkler added.

“We should have come in at halftime at least 2-0 up and it probably would have been a different story.

“I spoke to the players at halftime that given the quality that Sundowns have we cannot let them off the hook. If they felt they worked hard in the first half‚ the second half is going to be even harder because they are going to have to come at us and we need to be extremely disciplined defensively.

“But‚ unfortunately‚ we made two errors and with the quality they have at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ they’ll punish you and that’s what ended up happening in the second half. Our second-half performance wasn’t as good as our first‚ which was a bit disappointing‚” he said.

Pitso Mosimane says relegated colleague ‘is going to get better than me’

There is still space in SA football for Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach says
Sport
4 days ago

US soccer star has a goal for 2020: booting out Trump

Megan Rapinoe wants to help the Democrats get Donald Trump out of the White House
World
6 days ago

Mkhalele happy to field resourceful under 20s

SA coach says his team, together just a few weeks, is unpredictable and very effective
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.