Coach Helman Mkhalele has been impressed with the way his new-look SA side have gelled as they prepare for their Cosafa men’s under-20 championship semifinal against Madagascar on Thursday.

The squad‚ made up almost entirely of new players‚ got together a week before the start of the tournament‚ but turned in an accomplished display to thump Lesotho 4-0 in their final group B game on Tuesday and set up a semifinal meeting with Madagascar.

“The players have been together for only two weeks‚ but we are starting to see the patterns when we are in possession. It is pleasing‚” former Bafana Bafana winger Mkhalele said.

“Realising how important it was for us to get a win‚ the boys responded well. We stand a strong chance of retaining the trophy.”

Goals from the Bidvest Wits duo of Sinenjongo Mkiva and Lancaster Human‚ and Kaizer Chiefs’ Rahim Milazi and Keletso Sifama‚ set up the big win for SA, who were also without arguably their star man. SuperSport United’s Oswin Appollis was suspended for the clash.

That they are able to score different types of goals and from different sources was evidence of a variety to their game that pleased Mkhalele.

“Our opponents‚ such as Madagascar next‚ really don’t know how to stop us and how we will attack. The players don’t rely only on creating scoring opportunities for the strikers‚ it becomes about the whole team and that eases the pressure on the forwards.

“How we created the goals is the most important thing — good combination play that is constructive and planned. Having patterns creates more understanding and structured goalscoring opportunities. That also pleases me.

“When we scout players‚ it is not only about talent‚ but also character. If an exceptional player such as Oswin is not available‚ then those that come in must be able to grab the opportunity with both hands. Keletso came in and played his part in giving us another dimension in terms of our attacking strength.”

SA and Madagascar played to a 1-1 draw in their group B meeting on Sunday‚ a game Mkhalele felt his side should have won.

“The players were so disappointed. Now presented with the second chance‚ I believe that the players will welcome the challenge.

“Madagascar are a tactically disciplined team‚ and have good individual players. The challenge they will bring in the game is good for the progress and development of our players.”

The other semifinal on Thursday sees hosts Zambia take on Angola. The final is on Saturday‚ when SA hope to make it a hat-trick of wins after lifting the title in 2017 and 2018.