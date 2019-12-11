Sport / Soccer

Lampard mulls fresh blood after lifting of transfer ban

11 December 2019 - 16:38
Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champion's League Group H football match between Chelsea and Lille at Stamford Bridge in London on December 10, 2019. Picture: GLYN KIRK / AFP
Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champion's League Group H football match between Chelsea and Lille at Stamford Bridge in London on December 10, 2019. Picture: GLYN KIRK / AFP

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hinted he could dip into the transfer market in January to strengthen his attacking options after they secured their place in the Champions League last 16.

The club’s Fifa-imposed transfer ban was last week reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning they are free to sign players again.

Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Lille, courtesy of goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta, sent the Blues through as runners-up to Valencia but Lampard bemoaned his side’s poor chance-conversion rate.

The victory followed a run of just one win from five matches in all competitions, including a 3-1 defeat to struggling Everton at the weekend, after a bright start to the season.

Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and Lampard said he was considering his options.

“I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that,” he said.

“I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League.

“But going forward, if we’re looking at if we can get even better …Can we get better in forward areas to help competition to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that.” Lampard said he was “calm” about the transfer window despite recent poor results.

“We are improving, and even the little bumps during the last two weeks are part of the process,” he said. Talking about possible new sign-ups, he said: “If it is there to be done and it feels like it is right for the club that is a conversation for me and upstairs, but I am very calm with January.”

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 will take place on Monday and Chelsea could face old manager Maurizio Sarri, now in charge of Juventus.

Other possible opponents include Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and RB Leipzig.

AFP

Lampard challenges young guns at Chelsea to step up

London team must beat French rivals to ensure passage to the knockout stage of the Champions League
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester mojo returns in time for derby

United and City, sometimes lacklustre, both seem to be on form for a must watch fixture
Sport
5 days ago

Virgil van Dijk deserved Ballon d’Or, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Messi is the best, but it would have been right for Virg to have won it, says Pool manager Jurgen Klopp
Sport
1 week ago

Solskjaer does not fear for his future at Man United despite sackings

Manager dismisses need for crisis talks with the board but bemoans team’s failure to turn draws into wins
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Mourinho aims to maintain 100% start on return to Old Trafford

Sport / Soccer

Former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino ready to return to Europe

Sport / Soccer

Safa to post a loss of R74m

Sport / Soccer

Nazeer Allie eyeing a second title with Maritzburg

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.