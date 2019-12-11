Sport / Soccer

Blatter has ‘clear conscience’ over how Qatar got the World Cup

11 December 2019 - 19:20
Former Fifa president Joseph Sepp Blatter. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
Former Fifa president Joseph Sepp Blatter. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

Zurich — Sepp Blatter, the former president of world football body Fifa, says he opposed awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, but that he has a “clear conscience”.

Blatter said he is willing to testify to French prosecutors about the 2010 vote in favour of Qatar.

“If they ask me formally then I think I will go to France because I have a clear conscience,” said the 83-year-old who already testified in Switzerland in April, 2017, at the request of the French authorities.

Qatar beat Australia, Japan, South Korea and the US to win the vote. However, the result has been consistently questioned.

A three-year French investigation was entrusted to a Paris investigative magistrate charged with looking specifically for “active and passive corruption”.

Six months ago, Michel Platini, who was vice-president of Fifa and president of European football body Uefa at the time, was questioned about his decision to vote in favour of Qatar.

The investigators are particularly interested in a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on November 23, 2010, a week before the vote, between then French president Nicolas Sarkozy, Qatar’s Prince Tamim ben Hamad al-Thani — who became emir in 2013 — and Platini, who subsequently voted for Qatar.

“When Platini said he would have voted for Qatar anyway, especially for the development of football, it is not true,” said Blatter. “We had a consensus within the executive committee of Fifa, which planned to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to the US.

“Everything went well until eight days before the election when there was this famous dinner at the Elysee. Platini phoned me immediately after. He told me ‘Sepp, it’s not going to work, we will have a problem for the election’. President Sarkozy had asked him, suggested, to vote for Qatar,” said Blatter, who reported this telephone conversation to the Swiss judge in April 2017.

“I said to Platini ‘did he force you?’ He said ‘not at all, but when a head of state asks you to do something, you do it so I will follow and I will take my friends with me’.

His friends were the Cypriot Marios Lefkaritis, the Belgian Michel D’Hooghe who would have voted for Qatar anyway, his son having already had a post in Qatar, and the Spaniard Angel Maria Villar. So it made four voices that tipped the vote.”

Blatter, who was ousted from office in 2015, is serving a six-year ban from Fifa activities because of a separate payment of €1.84m to Platini.

AFP

Fifa’s 2022 plan for Qatar ‘would worsen’ Gulf tension

Analysts say proposal to expand number of teams and host countries will do little to advance Middle East peace
Sport
8 months ago

Fifa mulls expanding World Cup teams

Governing council considers possibility of adding 16 teams to the tournament, but Qatari organisers retain a veto over any change to the football ...
Sport
8 months ago

No sharing football matches at 2022 World Cup, says Qatar

Qatar says no talks are under way to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams
Sport
1 year ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Fifa World Cup heads to North America in 2026

Sport / Soccer

Michel Platini admits Fifa World Cup draw was rigged to favour France in 1998

Sport / Soccer

Fifa corruption trial kicks off with expectations of explosive revelations

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.